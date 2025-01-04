Spurs vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 4

Spurs vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: ALT2 and FDSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (18-16) will look to Victor Wembanyama (sixth in the league scoring 25.9 points per game) when they attempt to beat Nikola Jokic (third in the NBA with 31 PPG) and the Denver Nuggets (19-14) on Saturday, January 4, 2025 at Frost Bank Center. The Spurs are 3.5-point home underdogs in the game, which tips off at 8:00 PM ET on ALT2 and FDSSW. The matchup has an over/under of 236 points.

Spurs vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -3.5 236 -164 +138

Spurs vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (57.1%)

Spurs vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets are 14-18-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Spurs are 19-15-0 this year.

Nuggets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 22 times out of 34 chances this season.

Spurs games this year have hit the over on 17 of 34 set point totals (50%).

At home, Denver has a better record against the spread (7-9-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (7-9-1).

The Nuggets have eclipsed the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (62.5%) than road tilts (70.6%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, San Antonio has a lower winning percentage at home (.526, 10-9-0 record) than on the road (.600, 9-6-0).

In terms of the over/under, Spurs games have gone over less frequently at home (nine of 19, 47.4%) than on the road (eight of 15, 53.3%).

Nuggets Leaders

Jokic is averaging 31 points, 9.7 assists and 13.2 rebounds.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 18.9 points, 2.6 assists and 6.4 boards.

Jamal Murray's numbers on the season are 19.6 points, 4.1 boards and 6.3 assists per contest, shooting 43.6% from the field and 36.7% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Russell Westbrook averages 12.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.7 assists, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 31.9% from downtown, with 1.1 made treys per game.

Christian Braun is averaging 14.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Spurs Leaders

Wembanyama averages 25.9 points, 10.3 boards and 3.9 assists. He is also sinking 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per game.

Per game, Chris Paul provides the Spurs 9.4 points, 4.4 boards and 8.4 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Julian Champagnie gives the Spurs 12.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Keldon Johnson's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 5 boards and 1.5 assists per contest. He is draining 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 28% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 treys.

The Spurs receive 10.9 points per game from Stephon Castle, plus 2.5 boards and 3.6 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.