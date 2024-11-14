Spurs vs. Lakers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 15

Spurs vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 15, 2024

Friday, November 15, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: ESPN and SportsNet LA

The Los Angeles Lakers (7-4) are favored (-2.5) to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (6-6) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 15, 2024 at Frost Bank Center. The contest airs on ESPN and SportsNet LA. The matchup has an over/under set at 228.5 points.

Spurs vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -2.5 -110 -110 228.5 -110 -110 -148 +126

Spurs vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lakers win (66.8%)

Spurs vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers have covered the spread in a matchup seven times this season (7-4-0).

The Spurs have six wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

This season, six of the Lakers' games have gone over the point total out of 12 chances.

Spurs games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered five times in six opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered two times in five opportunities in away games.

The Lakers have gone over the total in a lower percentage of home games (50%) than road tilts (60%).

San Antonio has performed better against the spread at home (4-3-0) than on the road (2-3-0) this season.

Spurs games have finished above the over/under 42.9% of the time at home (three of seven), and 60% of the time away (three of five).

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James averages 24.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 9.4 assists.

Anthony Davis is averaging 30.2 points, 10.8 boards and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 2.1 blocked shots (sixth in league).

Austin Reaves is averaging 18.6 points, 5.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

D'Angelo Russell is averaging 12.5 points, 2.2 boards and 4.7 assists.

Rui Hachimura is averaging 12.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 22.3 points for the Spurs, plus 10.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Per game, Chris Paul provides the Spurs 10.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Spurs are getting 12.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Keldon Johnson.

The Spurs get 10.8 points per game from Julian Champagnie, plus 5.3 boards and 1.7 assists.

Per game, Stephon Castle gives the Spurs 8.7 points, 2.5 boards and 3 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.