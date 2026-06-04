Spurs vs. Knicks NBA Finals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for June 5

Spurs vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, June 5, 2026

Friday, June 5, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: ABC

The New York Knicks take a 0-1 lead into Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The Spurs are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which airs on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 214.5.

Spurs vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -5.5 214.5 -230 +190

Spurs vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (63.1%)

Spurs vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Spurs have registered a 43-34-4 record against the spread this season.

The Knicks have played 82 games, with 42 wins against the spread.

Spurs games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 36 times this season.

Knicks games this year have hit the over on 37 of 82 set point totals (45.1%).

In home games, San Antonio sports a worse record against the spread (19-17-3) compared to its ATS record in road games (24-17-1).

The Spurs have hit the over on the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (45%) than road tilts (42.9%).

New York has been better against the spread at home (27-13-0) than away (15-26-1) this year.

Knicks games have gone above the over/under more often at home (19 times out of 40) than on the road (18 of 42) this season.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama's numbers on the season are 25 points, 11.5 boards and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 51.2% from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

De'Aaron Fox averages 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Stephon Castle averages 16.6 points, 5.3 boards and 7.4 assists.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 13.2 points, 1.4 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 11.1 points, 5.8 boards and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson is averaging 26 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Knicks.

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3 assists. He is also draining 50.1% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.

The Knicks get 14.4 points per game from Mikal Bridges, plus 3.8 boards and 3.7 assists.

Per game, OG Anunoby gets the Knicks 16.7 points, 5.2 boards and 2.2 assists, plus 1.6 steals (sixth in NBA) and 0.7 blocks.

The Knicks receive 12 points per game from Josh Hart, plus 7.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

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