Sports Betting Podcast: NFL Stock Up and Stock Down Through Week 1 of Free Agency

With the first week of NFL free agency wrapping up, most of the key names have found new homes. Which teams have seen their stock rise or fall the most? FanDuel Research's Jim Sannes digs in, discussing his view of the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans, how he'd view the Pittsburgh Steelers if they were to sign Aaron Rodgers, and his favorite futures bet at FanDuel Sportsbook.

To ensure you get every episode of Covering the Spread right as it is posted, make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. A video version of the podcast is also available on YouTube.

Video Version

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL futures stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.