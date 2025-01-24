Sports Betting Podcast: Best NFL Player Prop Bets for the Conference Championships

Both NFL Conference Championship Games have dynamic players tied to fun prop markets. Which player props stand out at FanDuel Sportsbook? FanDuel Research's Aidan Cotter joins Jim Sannes to preview both the AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games, laying out his top props and touchdown picks of the week.

Either Player - To Score 2+ Touchdowns Either Player - To Score 2+ Touchdowns Jalen Hurts or Saquon Barkley +125 View more odds in Sportsbook

To ensure you get every episode of Covering the Spread right as it is posted, make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. A video version of the podcast is also available on YouTube.

Video Version

You can also click here to check out our updated 2024-25 printable NFL playoff bracket.

Get a Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg SGP wager on either of the NFL Playoff games taking place on January 26th, 2025!

Also, FanDuel customers can now participate in the Kick of Destiny 3: Peyton vs. Eli. Get your FREE pick in now and, If you’re right, you’ll win a share of $10,000,000 in Bonus Bets. See here for full terms and conditions.

Which bets stand out to you in the Conference Championships? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.