Southern Miss vs Arkansas State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles will take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves in college football action on Saturday.

Southern Miss vs Arkansas State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Southern Miss: (-250) | Arkansas State: (+205)

Southern Miss: (-250) | Arkansas State: (+205) Spread: Southern Miss: -5.5 (-114) | Arkansas State: +5.5 (-106)

Southern Miss: -5.5 (-114) | Arkansas State: +5.5 (-106) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Southern Miss vs Arkansas State Betting Trends

Southern Miss is winless against the spread this year.

One of two Southern Miss games have hit the over this year.

Arkansas State has posted one win against the spread this season.

Arkansas State doesn't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 5.5-point underdog or more this year.

Arkansas State has had one game (of three) go over the total this season.

Southern Miss vs Arkansas State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Eagles win (59.2%)

Southern Miss vs Arkansas State Point Spread

Arkansas State is the underdog by 5.5 points against Southern Miss. Arkansas State is -114 to cover the spread, and Southern Miss is -106.

Southern Miss vs Arkansas State Over/Under

A combined point total of 47.5 has been set for Southern Miss-Arkansas State on September 23, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Southern Miss vs Arkansas State Moneyline

Arkansas State is the underdog, +205 on the moneyline, while Southern Miss is a -250 favorite.

Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Southern Miss 18.7 117 33.7 111 50.0 1 3 Arkansas State 11.3 131 39 120 54.5 1 3

