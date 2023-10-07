South Florida vs UAB Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game
College football's Saturday schedule includes the South Florida Bulls facing the UAB Blazers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
South Florida vs UAB Odds & Spread
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: South Florida: (-166) | UAB: (+138)
- Spread: South Florida: -3 (-115) | UAB: +3 (-105)
- Total: 68.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
South Florida vs UAB Betting Trends
- South Florida is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.
- Two of four South Florida games have hit the over this year.
- Against the spread, UAB is 3-2-0 this season.
- UAB has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 3-point underdog or more this season.
- This year, three of UAB's five games have hit the over.
South Florida vs UAB Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bulls win (55.8%)
South Florida vs UAB Point Spread
UAB is listed as an underdog by three points (-105 odds), and South Florida, the favorite, is -115 to cover.
South Florida vs UAB Over/Under
The South Florida-UAB matchup on October 7 has been given an over/under of 68.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.
South Florida vs UAB Moneyline
UAB is the underdog, +138 on the moneyline, while South Florida is a -166 favorite.
South Florida vs. UAB Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Games Over Current Total
Total Games
|South Florida
|30.2
|60
|28.2
|86
|60.8
|2
|5
|UAB
|27
|77
|36
|122
|56.5
|2
|5
