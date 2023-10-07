South Florida vs UAB Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game

College football's Saturday schedule includes the South Florida Bulls facing the UAB Blazers.

South Florida vs UAB Odds & Spread

Moneyline: South Florida: (-166) | UAB: (+138)

South Florida: (-166) | UAB: (+138) Spread: South Florida: -3 (-115) | UAB: +3 (-105)

South Florida: -3 (-115) | UAB: +3 (-105) Total: 68.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

South Florida vs UAB Betting Trends

South Florida is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

Two of four South Florida games have hit the over this year.

Against the spread, UAB is 3-2-0 this season.

UAB has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 3-point underdog or more this season.

This year, three of UAB's five games have hit the over.

South Florida vs UAB Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulls win (55.8%)

South Florida vs UAB Point Spread

UAB is listed as an underdog by three points (-105 odds), and South Florida, the favorite, is -115 to cover.

South Florida vs UAB Over/Under

The South Florida-UAB matchup on October 7 has been given an over/under of 68.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

South Florida vs UAB Moneyline

UAB is the underdog, +138 on the moneyline, while South Florida is a -166 favorite.

South Florida vs. UAB Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games South Florida 30.2 60 28.2 86 60.8 2 5 UAB 27 77 36 122 56.5 2 5

