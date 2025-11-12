South Florida vs Navy Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

College football's Saturday schedule includes the South Florida Bulls taking on the Navy Midshipmen.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

South Florida vs Navy Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: South Florida: (-429) | Navy: (+340)

South Florida: (-429) | Navy: (+340) Spread: South Florida: -10.5 (-110) | Navy: +10.5 (-110)

South Florida: -10.5 (-110) | Navy: +10.5 (-110) Total: 64.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

South Florida vs Navy Betting Trends

South Florida has seven wins in nine games against the spread this season.

South Florida has yet to lose ATS (4-0) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This year, six of South Florida's nine games have hit the over.

Navy owns two wins against the spread this season.

Navy has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 10.5-point underdog or more this year.

Navy has played nine games this season, and seven of them have hit the over.

South Florida vs Navy Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulls win (81%)

South Florida vs Navy Point Spread

Navy is a 10.5-point underdog against South Florida. Navy is -110 to cover the spread, and South Florida is -110.

South Florida vs Navy Over/Under

The over/under for the South Florida versus Navy matchup on Nov. 15 has been set at 64.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

South Florida vs Navy Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Navy-South Florida, Navy is the underdog at +340, and South Florida is -429.

South Florida vs. Navy Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games South Florida 42.0 6 24.2 65 61.4 9 Navy 32.0 54 26.8 81 55.3 9

South Florida vs. Navy Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Stadium: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth South Florida vs. Navy analysis on FanDuel Research.