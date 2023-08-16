2023 South Florida Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:56 AM

The South Florida Bulls have a record of 3-3 in 2023. For the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

South Florida 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Western Kentucky September 2 L 41-24 Hilltoppers (-13.5) 71.5 2 Florida A&M September 9 W 38-24 - - 3 Alabama September 16 L 17-3 Crimson Tide (-33.5) 60.5 4 Rice September 23 W 42-29 Owls (-2.5) 56.5 5 @ Navy September 30 W 44-30 Midshipmen (-3.5) 54.5 6 @ UAB October 7 L 56-35 Bulls (-3) 68.5 7 Florida Atlantic October 14 - Bulls (-2.5) 60.5 View Full Table

South Florida Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Bulls lost 56-35 to the UAB Blazers. In that game against the Blazers, Byrum Brown had 260 yards on 24-of-43 passing (55.8%) for the Bulls, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 16 times for 136 yards and two rushing touchdowns. In the running game, Michel Dukes totaled 30 rushing yards on 10 carries (3.0 yards per carry), scoring one touchdown on the ground. He also had two catches for nine yards. In the receiving game, Sean Atkins had 91 yards on eight catches (11.4 per reception) in that game.

South Florida Betting Insights

South Florida has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

