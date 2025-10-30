South Alabama vs Louisiana Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025
The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the South Alabama Jaguars and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.
South Alabama vs Louisiana Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: South Alabama: (-178) | Louisiana: (+150)
- Spread: South Alabama: -4.5 (-105) | Louisiana: +4.5 (-115)
- Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
South Alabama vs Louisiana Betting Trends
- South Alabama is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.
- South Alabama has won once ATS (1-3) as a 4.5-point or higher favorite this year.
- There have been five South Alabama games (of eight) that hit the over this season.
- Louisiana has posted two wins against the spread this year.
- As a 4.5-point underdog or more, Louisiana has one win ATS (1-2) this season.
- Louisiana has seen four of its seven games hit the over.
South Alabama vs Louisiana Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jaguars win (56.7%)
South Alabama vs Louisiana Point Spread
Louisiana is the underdog by 4.5 points against South Alabama. Louisiana is -105 to cover the spread, and South Alabama is -115.
South Alabama vs Louisiana Over/Under
South Alabama versus Louisiana, on Nov. 1, has an over/under of 54.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
South Alabama vs Louisiana Moneyline
The South Alabama vs Louisiana moneyline has South Alabama as a -178 favorite, while Louisiana is a +150 underdog.
South Alabama vs. Louisiana Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|South Alabama
|25.3
|84
|29.5
|105
|54.0
|8
|Louisiana
|23.5
|93
|30.3
|112
|48.8
|8
South Alabama vs. Louisiana Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Mobile, Alabama
- Stadium: Hancock Whitney Stadium
