South Alabama vs Louisiana Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the South Alabama Jaguars and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.

South Alabama vs Louisiana Odds & Spread

Moneyline: South Alabama: (-178) | Louisiana: (+150)

South Alabama: (-178) | Louisiana: (+150) Spread: South Alabama: -4.5 (-105) | Louisiana: +4.5 (-115)

South Alabama: -4.5 (-105) | Louisiana: +4.5 (-115) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

South Alabama vs Louisiana Betting Trends

South Alabama is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.

South Alabama has won once ATS (1-3) as a 4.5-point or higher favorite this year.

There have been five South Alabama games (of eight) that hit the over this season.

Louisiana has posted two wins against the spread this year.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more, Louisiana has one win ATS (1-2) this season.

Louisiana has seen four of its seven games hit the over.

South Alabama vs Louisiana Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jaguars win (56.7%)

South Alabama vs Louisiana Point Spread

Louisiana is the underdog by 4.5 points against South Alabama. Louisiana is -105 to cover the spread, and South Alabama is -115.

South Alabama vs Louisiana Over/Under

South Alabama versus Louisiana, on Nov. 1, has an over/under of 54.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

South Alabama vs Louisiana Moneyline

The South Alabama vs Louisiana moneyline has South Alabama as a -178 favorite, while Louisiana is a +150 underdog.

South Alabama vs. Louisiana Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games South Alabama 25.3 84 29.5 105 54.0 8 Louisiana 23.5 93 30.3 112 48.8 8

South Alabama vs. Louisiana Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Stadium: Hancock Whitney Stadium

