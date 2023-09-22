South Alabama vs Central Michigan Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

The South Alabama Jaguars are among the college football squads busy on Saturday, versus the Central Michigan Chippewas.

South Alabama vs Central Michigan Odds & Spread

Moneyline: South Alabama: (-780) | Central Michigan: (+530)

South Alabama: (-780) | Central Michigan: (+530) Spread: South Alabama: -16.5 (-110) | Central Michigan: +16.5 (-110)

South Alabama: -16.5 (-110) | Central Michigan: +16.5 (-110) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

South Alabama vs Central Michigan Betting Trends

South Alabama has one win against the spread this season.

South Alabama is winless ATS (0-1) as a 16.5-point favorite or greater this season.

South Alabama has had one game (of three) hit the over this season.

Central Michigan has one win against the spread this year.

Central Michigan has covered every time (1-0) as a 16.5-point or greater underdog this year.

A pair of Central Michigan three games in 2023 have hit the over.

South Alabama vs Central Michigan Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jaguars win (93.7%)

South Alabama vs Central Michigan Point Spread

South Alabama is a 16.5-point favorite against Central Michigan. South Alabama is -110 to cover the spread, and Central Michigan is -110.

South Alabama vs Central Michigan Over/Under

A combined point total of 47.5 has been set for South Alabama-Central Michigan on September 23, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

South Alabama vs Central Michigan Moneyline

South Alabama is the favorite, -780 on the moneyline, while Central Michigan is a +530 underdog.

South Alabama vs. Central Michigan Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games South Alabama 28.3 79 20.3 49 53.2 2 3 Central Michigan 23 98 38 117 49.2 2 3

