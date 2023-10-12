SMU vs East Carolina Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

On Thursday in college football, the SMU Mustangs are playing the East Carolina Pirates.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

SMU vs East Carolina Odds & Spread

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SMU: (-430) | East Carolina: (+330)

SMU: (-430) | East Carolina: (+330) Spread: SMU: -11.5 (-110) | East Carolina: +11.5 (-110)

SMU: -11.5 (-110) | East Carolina: +11.5 (-110) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

SMU vs East Carolina Betting Trends

SMU hasn won once against the spread this season.

SMU has won once ATS (1-1) as an 11.5-point or higher favorite this season.

SMU has yet to hit the over this year.

East Carolina has won twice against the spread this year.

East Carolina has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as an 11.5-point underdog or greater this season.

A pair of East Carolina five games in 2023 have gone over the point total.

SMU vs East Carolina Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mustangs win (79.3%)

SMU vs East Carolina Point Spread

SMU is favored by 11.5 points against East Carolina. SMU is -110 to cover the spread, while East Carolina is -110.

SMU vs East Carolina Over/Under

The over/under for the SMU versus East Carolina game on October 12 has been set at 49.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

SMU vs East Carolina Moneyline

East Carolina is the underdog, +330 on the moneyline, while SMU is a -430 favorite.

SMU vs. East Carolina Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games SMU 33.8 63 18.4 18 62.8 3 5 East Carolina 21 121 25.6 55 48.5 1 5

Bet $5 on Mustangs vs. Pirates and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth SMU vs. East Carolina analysis on FanDuel Research.