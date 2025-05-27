Padres vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 27

Odds updated as of 4:17 a.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the San Diego Padres facing the Miami Marlins.

Padres vs Marlins Game Info

San Diego Padres (30-22) vs. Miami Marlins (21-31)

Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Tuesday, May 27, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and FDSFL

Padres vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-172) | MIA: (+144)

SD: (-172) | MIA: (+144) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+126) | MIA: +1.5 (-152)

SD: -1.5 (+126) | MIA: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Padres vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Stephen Kolek (Padres) - 2-1, 2.84 ERA vs Max Meyer (Marlins) - 3-4, 4.15 ERA

The Padres will give the ball to Stephen Kolek (2-1, 2.84 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Max Meyer (3-4, 4.15 ERA). Kolek's team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Kolek's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-2). The Marlins have gone 7-3-0 against the spread when Meyer starts. The Marlins have a 3-4 record in Meyer's seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (66.8%)

Padres vs Marlins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Padres vs. Marlins reveal San Diego as the favorite (-172) and Miami as the underdog (+144) on the road.

Padres vs Marlins Spread

The Padres are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Padres are +126 to cover the runline, with the Marlins being -152.

Padres vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for Padres-Marlins on May 27 is 8. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Padres vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Padres have been chosen as favorites in 27 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (63%) in those games.

San Diego has a record of 8-3 when favored by -172 or more this year.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over in 21 of their 51 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres are 27-24-0 against the spread in their 51 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have gone 17-29 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37% of those games).

Miami has gone 7-15 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer (31.8%).

The Marlins have played in 52 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-22-0).

The Marlins have covered 55.8% of their games this season, going 29-23-0 ATS.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has an OPS of .888, fueled by an OBP of .391 to go with a slugging percentage of .497. He has a .319 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks eighth in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.

Machado hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double, three home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 55 hits, which is best among San Diego batters this season. He's batting .275 with 20 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .342.

He is 46th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging in the majors.

Luis Arraez is batting .281 with a .405 slugging percentage and 16 RBI this year.

Gavin Sheets leads San Diego in total hits (45) this season while batting .274 with 17 extra-base hits.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has accumulated a team-high OBP (.369) and slugging percentage (.528), while leading the Marlins in hits (54, while batting .300).

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, he ranks 14th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Eric Wagaman is hitting .246 with 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .380 with an on-base percentage of .295.

Including all qualifying players, he is 96th in batting average, 128th in on-base percentage and 113th in slugging percentage.

Otto Lopez is batting .222 with five doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

Agustin Ramirez has 11 doubles, six home runs and 10 walks while hitting .241.

Padres vs Marlins Head to Head

5/26/2025: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/11/2024: 7-6 MIA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

7-6 MIA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/10/2024: 9-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

9-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/9/2024: 6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/29/2024: 9-1 MIA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-1 MIA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/28/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/27/2024: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/23/2023: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/22/2023: 3-0 MIA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-0 MIA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/21/2023: 6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

