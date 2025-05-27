Yankees vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 27

Odds updated as of 4:19 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the New York Yankees are up against the Los Angeles Angels.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Angels Game Info

New York Yankees (33-20) vs. Los Angeles Angels (25-28)

Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Tuesday, May 27, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and YES

Yankees vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-186) | LAA: (+156)

NYY: (-186) | LAA: (+156) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-118) | LAA: +1.5 (-102)

NYY: -1.5 (-118) | LAA: +1.5 (-102) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Yankees vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon (Yankees) - 6-3, 2.88 ERA vs Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 2-1, 3.60 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Carlos Rodon (6-3, 2.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Tyler Anderson (2-1, 3.60 ERA). Rodon and his team are 4-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Rodon's team has won 54.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-5). The Angels have a 7-3-0 ATS record in Anderson's 10 starts that had a set spread. The Angels have a 7-2 record in Anderson's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (66.2%)

Yankees vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is a +156 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -186 favorite on the road.

Yankees vs Angels Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Yankees are -118 to cover, and the Angels are -102.

Yankees vs Angels Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Yankees-Angels game on May 27, with the over available at -124 and the under at +102.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Angels Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 46 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (67.4%) in those games.

This season New York has been victorious six times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -186 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 22 of their 52 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees have an against the spread mark of 26-26-0 in 52 games with a line this season.

The Angels have gone 20-22 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.6% of those games).

Los Angeles has a 5-4 record (winning 55.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +156 or longer.

In the 53 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-23-1).

The Angels have collected a 24-29-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 80 hits and an OBP of .492, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .756. He's batting .398.

He ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Judge will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a double, two home runs, five walks and three RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt has 11 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks. He's batting .345 and slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .399.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks fourth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .412 with a triple, two walks and two RBIs.

Cody Bellinger has collected 48 base hits, an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .475 this season.

Anthony Volpe is batting .244 with a .323 OBP and 31 RBI for New York this season.

Volpe has safely hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and five RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward is batting .222 with 11 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .507 with an on-base percentage of .270.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 137th, his on-base percentage ranks 152nd, and he is 26th in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel has a .373 OBP while slugging .389. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .274.

Including all qualified players, he is 47th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto has 10 doubles, nine home runs and seven walks while hitting .283.

Logan O'Hoppe's 44 hits lead his team.

Yankees vs Angels Head to Head

5/26/2025: 5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/8/2024: 9-4 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

9-4 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/7/2024: 8-2 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

8-2 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/7/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 5/30/2024: 8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/29/2024: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/28/2024: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/19/2023: 7-3 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-3 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/18/2023: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/17/2023: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!