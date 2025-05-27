Yankees vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 27
Odds updated as of 4:19 a.m.
On Tuesday in MLB, the New York Yankees are up against the Los Angeles Angels.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Yankees vs Angels Game Info
- New York Yankees (33-20) vs. Los Angeles Angels (25-28)
- Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
- Time: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: FDSW and YES
Yankees vs Angels Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: NYY: (-186) | LAA: (+156)
- Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-118) | LAA: +1.5 (-102)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)
Yankees vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon (Yankees) - 6-3, 2.88 ERA vs Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 2-1, 3.60 ERA
The Yankees will give the nod to Carlos Rodon (6-3, 2.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Tyler Anderson (2-1, 3.60 ERA). Rodon and his team are 4-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Rodon's team has won 54.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-5). The Angels have a 7-3-0 ATS record in Anderson's 10 starts that had a set spread. The Angels have a 7-2 record in Anderson's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Yankees vs Angels Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Yankees win (66.2%)
Yankees vs Angels Moneyline
- Los Angeles is a +156 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -186 favorite on the road.
Yankees vs Angels Spread
- The Yankees are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Yankees are -118 to cover, and the Angels are -102.
Yankees vs Angels Over/Under
- A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Yankees-Angels game on May 27, with the over available at -124 and the under at +102.
Bet on New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!
Yankees vs Angels Betting Trends
- The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 46 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (67.4%) in those games.
- This season New York has been victorious six times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -186 on the moneyline.
- The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 22 of their 52 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Yankees have an against the spread mark of 26-26-0 in 52 games with a line this season.
- The Angels have gone 20-22 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.6% of those games).
- Los Angeles has a 5-4 record (winning 55.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +156 or longer.
- In the 53 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-23-1).
- The Angels have collected a 24-29-0 record ATS this season.
Yankees Player Leaders
- Aaron Judge leads New York with 80 hits and an OBP of .492, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .756. He's batting .398.
- He ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Judge will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a double, two home runs, five walks and three RBIs.
- Paul Goldschmidt has 11 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks. He's batting .345 and slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .399.
- Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks fourth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.
- Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .412 with a triple, two walks and two RBIs.
- Cody Bellinger has collected 48 base hits, an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .475 this season.
- Anthony Volpe is batting .244 with a .323 OBP and 31 RBI for New York this season.
- Volpe has safely hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and five RBIs.
Angels Player Leaders
- Taylor Ward is batting .222 with 11 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .507 with an on-base percentage of .270.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 137th, his on-base percentage ranks 152nd, and he is 26th in slugging.
- Nolan Schanuel has a .373 OBP while slugging .389. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .274.
- Including all qualified players, he is 47th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging percentage.
- Zach Neto has 10 doubles, nine home runs and seven walks while hitting .283.
- Logan O'Hoppe's 44 hits lead his team.
Yankees vs Angels Head to Head
- 5/26/2025: 5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)
- 8/8/2024: 9-4 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 8/7/2024: 8-2 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)
- 8/7/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)
- 5/30/2024: 8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 5/29/2024: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 5/28/2024: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 7/19/2023: 7-3 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 7/18/2023: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 7/17/2023: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!