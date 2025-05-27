Mariners vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 27

Odds updated as of 4:17 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the Seattle Mariners taking on the Washington Nationals.

Mariners vs Nationals Game Info

Seattle Mariners (29-23) vs. Washington Nationals (24-29)

Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Tuesday, May 27, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and MASN2

Mariners vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-144) | WSH: (+122)

SEA: (-144) | WSH: (+122) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+138) | WSH: +1.5 (-166)

SEA: -1.5 (+138) | WSH: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Evans (Mariners) - 2-1, 5.00 ERA vs Mitchell Parker (Nationals) - 4-3, 4.39 ERA

The Mariners will give the ball to Logan Evans (2-1, 5.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Mitchell Parker (4-3, 4.39 ERA). Evans' team is 1-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Evans' team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Nationals have a 7-2-0 ATS record in Parker's nine starts with a set spread. The Nationals have a 6-1 record in Parker's seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (58.1%)

Mariners vs Nationals Moneyline

The Mariners vs Nationals moneyline has Seattle as a -144 favorite, while Washington is a +122 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the spread (-166 to cover), and Seattle is +138 to cover the runline.

Mariners vs Nationals Over/Under

Mariners versus Nationals on May 27 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Mariners vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 17 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Seattle has won nine of 14 games when listed as at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 27 of their 51 opportunities.

The Mariners are 25-26-0 against the spread in their 51 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have gone 21-19 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 52.5% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, Washington has a record of 13-15 (46.4%).

The Nationals have played in 51 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-26-1).

The Nationals have a 28-23-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.9% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (48) this season while batting .254 with 27 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .372 and a slugging percentage of .577.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.413) thanks to 17 extra-base hits. He's batting .236 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 116th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging percentage.

Jorge Polanco has 37 hits this season and has a slash line of .282/.336/.557.

J.P. Crawford has 45 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .379.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has accumulated an on-base percentage of .378, a slugging percentage of .542, and has 57 hits, all club-highs for the Nationals (while batting .284).

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 30th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 22nd and he is 10th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams has 10 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 11 walks while hitting .294. He's slugging .531 with an on-base percentage of .352.

He is currently 20th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Luis Garcia is batting .231 with nine doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe is hitting .224 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 19 walks.

