Single-Game NFL DFS Picks: Sunday Night (Rams at Lions)

Sunday's NFL action will conclude with what could be the highest-scoring game of the day. The Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions are combining for a 52.5 over/under with the hometown Lions checking in as 4.5-point favorites.

For those unfamiliar, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5 times his total fantasy points, making this spot crucial.

FanDuel Research's Brandon Gdula has done a deep dive on single-game strategy, and FanDuel Research has NFL DFS projections if you select the game from the slate tab. It's worth checking out both before making your lineups.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

NFL DFS Single-Game Picks

MVP Candidates

Unlike the island games on Thursday and Friday -- and most single-game slates in general -- this matchup doesn't have a quarterback leading the way in salary. In fact, not one but two wide receivers sit atop the salary list. It's possible we see fairly spread out roster percentages at MVP.

Amon-Ra St. Brown ($16,000) will once again be Detroit's lead pass-catcher after soaking up a 30.4% target share and 33.4% air yards share in 2023. He finished the regular season on a tear, scoring 19-plus points in each of his last four contests. In a potential shootout against a team with PFF's 26th-ranked secondary, it's easy to like St. Brown in the multiplier slot.

Puka Nacua ($15,500) is the other high-salaried wideout, and he posted a stellar 28.9% target share and 33.5% air yards share over his 16 full games last season. His matchup also checks out against a Detroit defense that allowed the third-most FanDuel points per game to WRs in 2023. While a knee injury sidelined him for much of the preseason, he's practicing in full this week.

Per our NFL DFS projections, Jared Goff ($14,000) and Matthew Stafford ($13,500) have the top median scores, but as QBs with zero rushing ability, they'll really need to ball out through the air to post a slate-high score. Given that quarterbacks tend to be popular at MVP, it could be worth keeping them as flex options more often than not.

Over his 12 games last season, Kyren Williams ($12,000) averaged 18.4 carries and 4.0 targets for 108.8 scrimmage yards per contest. It's possible that volume dips in 2024, but even the chance he sees similar volume is worth a chance. Note, however, that the Lions allowed the fewest FanDuel points per game to RBs in 2023.

Cooper Kupp ($10,000) will be a popular flex play, but he might be my favorite MVP option at what should be a modest roster percentage. In 10 full games with Nacua, Kupp posted a 28.6% target share and 29.6% air yards share that wasn't so different from his teammate's marks. Reports were positive during preseason, and it might be too soon to write off the 31-year-old as a game-changing wideout.

Flex Targets

Jahmyr Gibbs ($11,500) and David Montgomery ($9,500) -- Both players have the potential to put up big scores, but the split backfield makes it less likely that one will emerge with an MVP score. Gibbs does have the fourth-best median projection in our model, though.

Sam LaPorta ($10,500) -- LaPorta should be busy as Goff's No. 2 target and notched a 20.7% target share last year. He was typically drafted as the first or second TE off the board in season-long leagues this summer.

Jameson Williams ($9,500) -- Williams will be the WR2 for Detroit and projects for roughly 6-7 targets on Sunday.

Jake Bates ($9,000) -- The former UFL kicker knocked in multiple 60-plus yarders last year and will be kicking indoors on a home favorite.

Blake Corum ($8,000) -- He could be fantastic value if his role behind Kyren Williams is larger than expected, and the price is right to take the plunge.

Gear up for NFL season! Customers who bet $5 will get a free trial of NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube & YouTube TV! This promo expires September 22nd. See here for full terms and conditions.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.