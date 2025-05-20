Single-Game FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Timberwolves at Thunder in Game 1

The NBA playoffs are here, and single-game DFS contests on FanDuel are a fun way to follow the action.

Since NBA DFS is easier to predict than baseball or football, it would likely get plenty of votes as the best sport to play on FanDuel. Basketball players usually stick to the same minutes and produce at roughly the same rate. Sounds easy, right? Trust me -- it's not!

As a result, NBA daily fantasy is highly reliant on a player's opportunity, so you'll need to ensure that you're up to date with key injuries. Our NBA DFS projections update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the top plays at each position. Single-game DFS contests on FanDuel now have a 1.5x multiplier for the MVP spot, so the player used in that spot will see their salary increase while still accumulating 1.5x the points.

Let's dive into Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder on FanDuel.

NBA Single-Game DFS Picks for Timberwolves at Thunder Game 1

Game Preview

All NBA odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spread Thunder -7.5

Total 216.5

Pace Rankings Timberwolves: 25th Thunder: 5th



Timberwolves-Thunder Studs to Target

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($15,600)

These two West finalists are powered by their star guards, and that includes the one who is days from winning his first MVP. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shook off a slow start to top 30 real-world points in three straight to close out the Denver Nuggets, averaging 51.6 FanDuel points (FDP) per 36 minutes in those efforts. Shai's usage rate remains 5.5 percentage points clear of his next-highest teammate, which can't be said for Minnesota's top two candidates at the multiplier.

Anthony Edwards ($14,800)

If you think the T-Wolves snag Game 1, Anthony Edwards might not be a bad pivot at MVP. It'll be interesting how his series looks in fantasy when, in four games against OKC, the Thunder were able to limit Ant's scoring (22.3 PPG) but allowed increased rebounding (9.3 per game) and assist (6.0) numbers during the regular season. They'll likely continue to throw double teams at Ant, so there is a bit of a softer floor than usual should he struggle with playmaking in Game 1.

Timberwolves-Thunder Mid-Range Options

Julius Randle ($12,200)

The way salaries are dispersed on this slate is bizarre. Julius Randle has topped 40 FDP in four straight games, so he's not that far off Edwards as the Wolves' top guy in salary. However, I'm probably leaning toward a Randle fade myself. Last series against the Golden State Warriors' lack of size was perfect for him, yet there also is the new wrinkle of 10.2 potential assists per game this postseason to boost his fantasy upside. However, he totaled just 26.2 FDP in his only regular season effort against the Thunder.

Chet Holmgren ($10,800)

Like many of OKC's players, a three-quarter washout hid how dominant Chet Holmgren's Game 7 was, with him totaling 13 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 stocks (steals plus blocks) in just 28 minutes. Minnesota's lack of post scoring could be a sizable upgrade for Chet in this series, meaning less wrestling with a Nikola Jokic-like force and more help coverage to collect boards and stocks. He averaged a hearty 44.7 FDP per 36 minutes in two meetings with the Wolves this year.

Timberwolves-Thunder Value Plays

Naz Reid ($4,400)

There's a case for either Rudy Gobert ($6,800) or Naz Reid, but you won't want both as they could cannibalize each other. While Gobert could chew up an OKC squad that's fifth-worst in defensive rebounding (67.6%) this postseason, I think Minnesota will need Reid's shooting ability. OKC is allowing the sixth-most attempts from deep in the postseason (37.6), but their foes couldn't make them so far. Reid (37.9 3P% this season) is notorious for nuclear outings.

Luguentz Dort ($3,200)

Think of how great Alex Caruso's last series was. Even he played just 23.4 minutes per game across the seven outings. This OKC rotation is a mess behind its core three, and Isaiah Hartenstein's secure role might vanish now that they no longer need a two-big strategy. Luguentz Dort typically plays if he makes his threes, and his 3P% at home (37.0%) has been significantly better than on the road (13.8%) during the playoffs. I'll buy low after he sat behind a scorching Cason Wallace for a majority of Game 7.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NBA Playoffs printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.