Should the New York Giants Take a QB in the First Round of the 2024 NFL Draft?

The New York Giants sit in an interesting spot heading into the NFL draft.

They own the sixth overall pick and are one offseason removed from handing quarterback Daniel Jones a massive contract extension, but could they be targeting a rookie quarterback in a couple of weeks?

While they still have Jones under contract, the team's able to move off of him after next season if they so choose and are in a prime spot to trade up if one of the teams at the top wants to trade down.

On Thursday's episode of Up & Adams, NFL staff writer for The Ringer Ben Solak gave his thoughts on the situation and what he sees the Giants doing.

Here's the clip discussed above:

Will AND should the #Giants take a QB with the 6th overall pick just a year after signing Daniel Jones to a 4-year extension?? 🤔@BenjaminSolak @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/nUKLLTg7pR — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 11, 2024

While quarterback is an option, FanDuel Sportsbook currently has wide receivers Malik Nabers (+170) and Rome Odunze (+340) as well as offensive tackle Joe Alt (+500) as the three favorites to be selected at sixth overall.

Do you think the Giants should and/or will take a quarterback with its first pick in the 2024 draft?

Check out the full episode below:

Up & Adams airs Monday - Thursday on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture. Each episode will be posted after the fact on the Up & Adams YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Follow “Up & Adams” on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!