Seton Hall vs Georgia Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - April 2

The Seton Hall Pirates (23-12) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Georgia Bulldogs (20-16) on April 2, 2024. The Bulldogs have also won three games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Seton Hall vs. Georgia Game Info and Odds

Game Day: Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Seton Hall vs. Georgia Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Seton Hall win (58.2%)

To help you make an informed wager on Seton Hall-Georgia outing (in which Seton Hall is a 4.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 145.5 points), below are a few betting insights and trends for Tuesday's game.

Seton Hall vs. Georgia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Seton Hall is 16-19-0 ATS this season.

Georgia has put together a 21-15-0 record against the spread this year.

Georgia covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 64.7% of the time. That's more often than Seton Hall covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (50%).

The Pirates have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered 11 times in 20 opportunities at home, and they've covered four times in 11 opportunities in road games.

The Bulldogs have performed better against the spread on the road (10-2-0) than at home (9-10-0) this season.

Seton Hall vs. Georgia: Moneyline Betting Stats

Seton Hall has been the moneyline favorite in 18 games this season and has come away with the win 15 times (83.3%) in those contests.

The Pirates have yet to lose in 13 games when named as moneyline favorite of -205 or better.

Georgia has won five of the 17 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (29.4%).

The Bulldogs have a record of 5-9 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +168 or longer (35.7%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Seton Hall has a 67.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Seton Hall vs. Georgia Head-to-Head Comparison

Seton Hall has a +124 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.5 points per game. It is putting up 73.3 points per game to rank 184th in college basketball and is giving up 69.8 per outing to rank 105th in college basketball.

Kadary Richmond's team-leading 15.6 points per game ranks 222nd in the nation.

Georgia scores 74.9 points per game (134th in college basketball) and gives up 74.4 (255th in college basketball) for a +17 scoring differential overall.

Noah Thomasson's 13.1 points per game paces Georgia and ranks 524th in college basketball.

The Pirates win the rebound battle by 4.8 boards on average. They collect 37.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 84th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 32.5 per contest.

Jaden Bediako leads the team with 6.9 rebounds per game (186th in college basketball play).

The Bulldogs pull down 35.8 rebounds per game (142nd in college basketball) while allowing 37.8 per contest to opponents. They are outrebounded by two boards per game.

Russel Tchewa tops the team with 6.5 rebounds per game (240th in college basketball).

Seton Hall's 94.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 183rd in college basketball, and the 90.3 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 95th in college basketball.

The Bulldogs rank 194th in college basketball averaging 94.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 204th, allowing 93.7 points per 100 possessions.

