FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Senators vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Senators vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

On Tuesday in the NHL, the Ottawa Senators are playing the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

Senators vs Sabres Game Info

  • Ottawa Senators (39-28-6) vs. Buffalo Sabres (31-36-6)
  • Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Senators (-205)Sabres (+168)6.5Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Senators win (65.4%)

Senators vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Senators. The Sabres are -148 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +120.

Senators vs Sabres Over/Under

  • The over/under for Senators-Sabres on April 1 is 6.5. The over is +104, and the under is -128.

Senators vs Sabres Moneyline

  • Buffalo is the underdog, +168 on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a -205 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup