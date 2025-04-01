NHL
Senators vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1
On Tuesday in the NHL, the Ottawa Senators are playing the Buffalo Sabres.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.
Senators vs Sabres Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (39-28-6) vs. Buffalo Sabres (31-36-6)
- Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Senators vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Senators (-205)
|Sabres (+168)
|6.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Senators win (65.4%)
Senators vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Senators. The Sabres are -148 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +120.
Senators vs Sabres Over/Under
- The over/under for Senators-Sabres on April 1 is 6.5. The over is +104, and the under is -128.
Senators vs Sabres Moneyline
- Buffalo is the underdog, +168 on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a -205 favorite at home.