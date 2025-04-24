NHL
Senators vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
On Thursday in the NHL, the Ottawa Senators are playing the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Senators vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (45-30-7) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (52-26-4)
- Date: Thursday, April 24, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN2
Senators vs Maple Leafs Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Senators (-113)
|Maple Leafs (-106)
|5.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (57.4%)
Senators vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Senators are favored by 1.5 goals. The Senators are +220 to cover the spread, with the Maple Leafs being -280.
Senators vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Senators-Maple Leafs on April 24, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.
Senators vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Senators-Maple Leafs, Ottawa is the favorite at -113, and Toronto is -106 playing on the road.