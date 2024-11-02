menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

Horse Racing iconHorse Racing

Explore Horse Racing

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Senators vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Senators vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 2

On Saturday in the NHL, the Ottawa Senators are up against the Seattle Kraken.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Senators vs Kraken Game Info

  • Ottawa Senators (5-5) vs. Seattle Kraken (5-5-1)
  • Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Senators (-126)Kraken (+105)6.5Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kraken win (54.3%)

Senators vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Senators are 1.5-goal favorites against the Kraken. The Senators are +194 to cover the spread, and the Kraken are -245.

Senators vs Kraken Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Senators-Kraken on November 2, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Senators vs Kraken Moneyline

  • The Senators vs Kraken moneyline has Ottawa as a -126 favorite, while Seattle is a +105 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup