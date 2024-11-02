Senators vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 2
On Saturday in the NHL, the Ottawa Senators are up against the Seattle Kraken.
Senators vs Kraken Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (5-5) vs. Seattle Kraken (5-5-1)
- Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Senators vs Kraken Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Senators (-126)
|Kraken (+105)
|6.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Kraken win (54.3%)
Prediction: Kraken win (54.3%)
Senators vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Senators are 1.5-goal favorites against the Kraken. The Senators are +194 to cover the spread, and the Kraken are -245.
Senators vs Kraken Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Senators-Kraken on November 2, with the over being +102 and the under -124.
Senators vs Kraken Moneyline
- The Senators vs Kraken moneyline has Ottawa as a -126 favorite, while Seattle is a +105 underdog on the road.