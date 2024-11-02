Senators vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 2

On Saturday in the NHL, the Ottawa Senators are up against the Seattle Kraken.

Senators vs Kraken Game Info

Ottawa Senators (5-5) vs. Seattle Kraken (5-5-1)

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Kraken Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Senators (-126) Kraken (+105) 6.5 Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kraken win (54.3%)

Senators vs Kraken Puck Line

The Senators are 1.5-goal favorites against the Kraken. The Senators are +194 to cover the spread, and the Kraken are -245.

Senators vs Kraken Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Senators-Kraken on November 2, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Senators vs Kraken Moneyline

The Senators vs Kraken moneyline has Ottawa as a -126 favorite, while Seattle is a +105 underdog on the road.

