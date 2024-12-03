Scott Drew on UConn: "Players Come to Baylor to Be a Part of Games Like This"

Scott Drew is a veteran head coach who's won a national title at Baylor, but he's also never lost his reverence for the game.

It's a major reason why he's so excited for Wednesday's game against UConn at Gampel Pavilion.

"Players come to Baylor to be a part of games like this," Drew said on this week's edition of the College Hoops Today Podcast. "Your fans get excited about games like this. College basketball gets excited about games like this. And our staff --- we want to see where we stack up against the best in the business."

The Bears will take a 5-2 record into Wednesday's game while UConn is 5-3.

Baylor is currently ranked 18th in the ROTHSTEIN 45.

Jon Rothstein is not a FanDuel employee. The reporting of Rothstein is not subject to FanDuel's verification and does not represent the views or input of FanDuel. Betting based on Rothstein's reporting will not guarantee a successful outcome. Always do your own due diligence and use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Rothstein has been a college basketball insider for CBS Sports since 2010 and a contributor to the CBS Broadcast Network since 2016. He joined FanDuel in 2022 as a Content Creator. Rothstein is also the host of the College Hoops Today Podcast via Compass Media Networks.