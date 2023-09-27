Saul Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: Odds, How to Watch Undisputed Super Middleweight Title Bout

The past few months of 2023 offered a slugging run of fights in the squared circle. Yet, every year, the summer has to come to an end eventually.

For boxing fans, the heat is still on through this Saturday, September 30th when undisputed super middleweight champ Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KO) battles Jermell "Iron Man" Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KO) at Sin City's T-Mobile Arena -- home of the reigning NHL champion Vegas Golden Knights.

Alvarez' IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO world titles will be on the line. He and Charlo serve as Main event for a 12-bout fight card.

With Mexican Independence Day recently passing, there will be an influx of pride in Las Vegas this weekend. Canelo will be defending his undisputed status against Charlo (not to be confused with his twin brother Jermall Charlo), who is in action for the fourth time over the past 17 months.

For all information on Canelo-Charlo betting, various odds, how to watch, fighter and full card details), read below:

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Fight Odds

All Canelo-Charlo boxing odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Updated September 29, 2023 at 1:15 p.m. EST

Moneyline

Alvarez: -480 (was -430 on Wednesday)

Charlo: +330

Round Total

10.5 rounds (-330/+235)

Will Fight Go the Distance?

Yes: -230

No: +176

Method Of Victory

Alvarez by Points or Decision: -125

Alvarez by KO/TKO: +260

Draw: +1600

Charlo by Points or Decision: +550 (was +480 on Wednesday)

Charlo by KO/TKO: +950

Specific round betting for Canelo-Charlo is also available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

How To Watch Alvarez vs. Charlo

Showtime owns the event's broadcasting rights in the United States. The card will be available via pay-per-view for $84.99.

In the U.K., DAZN will live-stream the fight available as part of subscription.

The card is slated to begin at 9 p.m. EST with main event ringwalks for Alvarez and Charlo scheduled tentatively for 11 p.m. EST.

Fighter History

Canelo Alvarez

Arguably boxing's most prevalent icon of the current era, Alvarez is the fighting national pride of El Tri. Simply, in Mexico, there is no sporting superstar bigger than Canelo. At the ripe age of 33, he is back in Vegas for his third time in 17 months; his June 2023 bout against John Ryder was south of the border.

It is not breaking news to claim Alvarez is a thoroughly impressive fighter. At 5-foot-8, he is built thick from the shoulders up, using elite neck strength for lighting-quick head movement in the ring. Simply, he is a defensive nightmare with equally as scary counter-punching abilities -- the longer Charlo will need to watch his liver.

As well regarded, Canelo has never been knocked out. After all, he has only suffered two career losses: one to undefeated Floyd Mayweather and the other to the much larger DmitriI Bivol, both via decision. When looking at the boxing odds on FanDuel Sportsbook, it makes sense that the Will the Fight go the Distance? market has a longer price on "No" at +182.

Alvarez enters this weekend's scrap with a 66.1% KO rate through 63 professional contests. The Ring and Boxing Writers Association of America both have Canelo ranked as the No. 4 active pound-for-pound (P4P) boxer. On Saturday, he will hunt for his 60th win against the taller, slighter Charlo.

Vegas may be U.S. soil, but expect the crowd out west to be heavily in favor of Canelo -- especially considering September's Mexican holiday.

Jermell Charlo

Moving up from junior middleweight, the Texas native Charlo -- also age 33 -- is back in the ring after a year and a half between bouts. We last saw Charlo fight in Carson, California, winning a rematch against Brian Carlos Castano in emphatic fashion. The two previously fought to a draw 10 months prior, but a short left hook in the 10th round of the second meeting from Charlo put Castano down for the night.

On Christmas 2018, Charlo received his lone professional loss, suffering a unanimous decision to Tony "Superbad" Harrison in Brooklyn for the WBC super welterweight title. Still, Charlo was able to avenge the loss a year later, scoring a TKO victory over Harrison to reclaim the hardware. Again, the left hook was a winner for Charlo.

Charlo is not built quite as sturdily as Canelo, but the American challenger does hold a couple physical advantages. Standing at six-foot-even, Charlo boasts a standing reach of 73 inches; for comparison, Alvarez's reach is only measured at 70.5 inches.

Does "Iron Man" have the necessary core strength to go into deep water with Canelo? His camp certainly believes so. Charlo has critical recognition, as well. BWAA also has Jermell on their P4P rankings, showing up at No. 9. On the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board, Charlo is currently 10th P4P; the list has Canelo in 7th.

Full Card

Main Event: Saul "Canelo" Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF super middleweight title bout

Co-main event: Jesus Ramos Jr. vs. Erickson Lubin Light middleweight bout

Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario Barrios Vacant WBC interim welterweight title bout

Elijah Garcia vs. Armando Resendiz Middleweight bout

Frank Sanchez vs. Scott Alexander Heavyweight bout

Gabriel Valenzuela vs. Yeis Gabriel Solano Super lightweight bout

Terrell Gausha vs. KeAndre Leatherwood Middleweight bout

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Isaac Rodrigues Light heavyweight bout

Curmel Moton vs. Ezequiel Flores Super featherweight bout

Justin Viloria vs. Angel Barrera Super featherweight bout

Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Abimbola Osundairo Super middleweight bout

Abilkhan Amankul vs. Joeshon James Middleweight bout



Looking for the latest boxing odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to see the lines for all upcoming fights.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.