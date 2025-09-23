Saquon Barkley Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

In Week 4 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), running back Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have the sixth-ranked rushing defense in the league (84 yards conceded per game).

Considering Barkley for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Buccaneers? We've got stats and information for you below.

Thinking about playing Barkley this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Saquon Barkley Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.1

16.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 17.4

17.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 99.27

99.27 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.63

0.63 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.75

18.75 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Barkley Fantasy Performance

Barkley has put up 35.3 fantasy points in 2025 (11.8 per game), which ranks him 15th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 51 player in fantasy football.

Last week against the Los Angeles Rams, Barkley carried the ball 18 times for 46 yards (2.6 yards per carry) with four catches (on five targets) for nine yards as a receiver, good for 5.5 fantasy points.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Tampa Bay this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed one player to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

No opposing QB has passed for more than two touchdowns in a game versus the Buccaneers this year.

A total of one player has recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Tampa Bay this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed a touchdown reception by four players this season.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Tampa Bay this season.

The Buccaneers' defense has not allowed a player to amass over 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed at least one rushing TD to two players this year.

The Buccaneers have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Saquon Barkley? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.