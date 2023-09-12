Saquon Barkley Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cardinals

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will take on the team with last year's 14th-ranked rushing defense, the Arizona Cardinals (118.6 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Considering Barkley for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Cardinals? We've got stats and info for you below.

Barkley vs. Cardinals Game Info

Matchup: New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals

New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.20

15.20 Projected Rushing Yards: 84.50

84.50 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.60

0.60 Projected Receiving Yards: 23.52

23.52 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Barkley 2022 Fantasy Performance

Barkley picked up 227.0 fantasy points (14.2 per game), sixth at his position and 23rd in the NFL.

In his one game so far this year, Barkley had 51 rushing yards on 12 attempts and zero touchdowns, and 12 receiving yards on three catches (four targets), ending up with 6.3 fantasy points.

Barkley picked up 27.4 fantasy points -- 18 carries, 164 yards, 1 TD; 6 receptions, 30 yards -- in Week 1 versus the Tennessee Titans, which was his best game last year.

In Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings, Barkley had another strong showing with 22.9 fantasy points, thanks to 9 carries, 53 yards, 2 TDs; 5 receptions, 56 yards.

In his worst game of the year, Barkley ended up with 3.5 fantasy points -- 15 carries, 22 yards. That happened in Week 11 against the Detroit Lions.

In his second-worst performance of the year -- Week 14 versus the Philadelphia Eagles -- Barkley had 4.8 fantasy points. His stat line: 9 carries, 28 yards.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Against Arizona last season, two players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Cardinals allowed 12 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

In the passing game, Arizona allowed eight players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Cardinals surrendered three or more passing touchdowns to five opposing quarterbacks last year.

Arizona let two players rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

In terms of pass D, the Cardinals gave up a touchdown reception to 24 players last season.

Against Arizona last year, five players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

On the ground, three players picked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Cardinals last season.

On the ground, Arizona allowed 18 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Three players rushed for multiple touchdowns in a game versus the Cardinals last year.

