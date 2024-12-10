Saquon Barkley Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Steelers

Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley will match up with the fourth-ranked rushing defense of the Pittsburgh Steelers (91.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Considering Barkley for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Steelers? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Barkley vs. Steelers Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.9

17.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 18.9

18.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 114.43

114.43 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.76

0.76 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.27

15.27 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Barkley Fantasy Performance

With 271 fantasy points in 2024 (20.8 per game), Barkley is the No. 1 fantasy player at his position and fifth overall.

In his last three games, Barkley has put up 74.3 fantasy points (24.8 per game), running for 486 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 69 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 57 yards on six grabs (nine targets) as a receiver.

Barkley has posted 113.9 fantasy points (22.8 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 698 yards and scoring five touchdowns on 109 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 121 yards on nine grabs (13 targets) as a receiver.

The peak of Barkley's fantasy season was a Week 12 performance versus the Los Angeles Rams, a game when he came through with four catches and 47 receiving yards (42.2 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Saquon Barkley disappointed his fantasy managers against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, when he mustered only 5.4 fantasy points (18 carries, 47 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Pittsburgh this season.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Steelers this season.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this season.

A total of four players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have allowed 14 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Pittsburgh has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Steelers have given up more than 100 yards rushing to one player this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 10 players this year.

The Steelers have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this season.

