Saquon Barkley 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Saquon Barkley was the fifth-most popular running back (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2024 season, and put up 31.2 fantasy points last week. Scroll down for further stats and projections on this Philadelphia Eagles player.
Saquon Barkley Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Barkley's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|182.2
|42
|13
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|220.1
|39
|8
Saquon Barkley 2023 Game-by-Game
Barkley accumulated 26.0 fantasy points -- 14 carries, 83 yards; 4 receptions, 57 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 11 against the Washington Commanders, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Packers
|31.2
|24
|109
|2
|2
|2
|1
|132
Saquon Barkley vs. Other Eagles Rushers
The Eagles, who ranked seventh in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 52.5% of the time while running the football 47.5% of the time. Here's a glance at how Barkley's 2023 rushing stats stack up against his Philadelphia Eagles teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Saquon Barkley
|247
|962
|6
|37
|3.9
|Jalen Hurts
|157
|605
|15
|43
|3.9
|Kenneth Gainwell
|84
|364
|2
|23
|4.3
|Kenny Pickett
|42
|54
|1
|4
|1.3
Want more data and analysis on Saquon Barkley? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.