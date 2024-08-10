Saquon Barkley 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Saquon Barkley was the fifth-most popular running back (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2024 season, and put up 31.2 fantasy points last week. Scroll down for further stats and projections on this Philadelphia Eagles player.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Saquon Barkley Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Barkley's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 182.2 42 13 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 220.1 39 8

Saquon Barkley 2023 Game-by-Game

Barkley accumulated 26.0 fantasy points -- 14 carries, 83 yards; 4 receptions, 57 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 11 against the Washington Commanders, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Packers 31.2 24 109 2 2 2 1 132

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Saquon Barkley vs. Other Eagles Rushers

The Eagles, who ranked seventh in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 52.5% of the time while running the football 47.5% of the time. Here's a glance at how Barkley's 2023 rushing stats stack up against his Philadelphia Eagles teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Saquon Barkley 247 962 6 37 3.9 Jalen Hurts 157 605 15 43 3.9 Kenneth Gainwell 84 364 2 23 4.3 Kenny Pickett 42 54 1 4 1.3

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Saquon Barkley? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.