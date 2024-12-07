San Diego State vs San Diego Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 7

The San Diego Toreros (3-5) play the San Diego State Aztecs (5-2) at Viejas Arena on December 7, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

San Diego State vs. San Diego Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Game time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV channel: MW Network

MW Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Arena: Viejas Arena

San Diego State vs. San Diego Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: San Diego State win (97.9%)

Before making a bet on Saturday's San Diego State-San Diego spread (San Diego State -24.5) or over/under (142.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Diego State vs. San Diego: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

San Diego State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

San Diego has won two games against the spread this season.

The Aztecs did a better job covering the spread at home (8-5-0) last season than they did in road games (3-10-0).

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Toreros had a lower winning percentage at home (.375, 6-9-0 record) than away (.455, 5-6-0).

San Diego State vs. San Diego: Moneyline Betting Stats

San Diego State has won in each of the two matchups it has played as moneyline favorites this season.

The Aztecs have yet to play a game this season with better moneyline odds than -10000.

San Diego has been the underdog on the moneyline a total of three times this season, and it has lost all of those games.

The Toreros have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +2500 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Diego State has a 99% chance of walking away with the win.

San Diego State vs. San Diego Head-to-Head Comparison

San Diego State is outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game with a +76 scoring differential overall. It puts up 75.1 points per game (198th in college basketball) and allows 64.3 per outing (38th in college basketball).

BJ Davis ranks 396th in the country with a team-leading 13.7 points per game.

San Diego has been outscored by 4.8 points per game (posting 67.5 points per game, 320th in college basketball, while giving up 72.3 per contest, 212th in college basketball) and has a -38 scoring differential.

Kjay Bradley Jr.'s team-leading 16.8 points per game rank him 128th in the country.

The 35 rebounds per game the Aztecs average rank 101st in college basketball. Their opponents grab 34 per contest.

Miles Byrd tops the Aztecs with 5.5 rebounds per game (469th in college basketball play).

The 32 rebounds per game the Toreros accumulate rank 237th in the country, 1.8 fewer than the 33.8 their opponents record.

Santiago Trouet paces the Toreros with 8.1 rebounds per game (71st in college basketball).

San Diego State ranks 193rd in college basketball with 95.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 33rd in college basketball defensively with 81.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Toreros' 83.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 344th in college basketball, and the 89 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 160th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!