San Diego State vs Colorado State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MWC Tournament

The No. 2 seed San Diego State Aztecs (20-10, 14-6 MWC) and the No. 7 seed Colorado State Rams (21-11, 11-9 MWC) will look to move on in the MWC tournament on Thursday as they meet at 9 p.m. ET.

San Diego State vs. Colorado State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Thomas & Mack Center

San Diego State vs. Colorado State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: San Diego State win (63.1%)

Read the betting trends and insights below before making a wager on Thursday's San Diego State-Colorado State spread (San Diego State -5.5) or total (142.5 points).

San Diego State vs. Colorado State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

San Diego State has compiled a 13-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Colorado State has put together an 18-13-0 ATS record so far this season.

Colorado State covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point underdog or more 57.1% of the time. That's more often than San Diego State covers as a favorite of 5.5 or more (46.7%).

The Aztecs have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered six times in 15 games when playing at home, and they've covered six times in 10 games on the road.

Against the spread, the Rams have been better at home (9-7-0) than on the road (6-5-0).

San Diego State is 10-10-0 against the spread in conference action this season.

Colorado State's MWC record against the spread is 10-11-0.

San Diego State vs. Colorado State: Moneyline Betting Stats

San Diego State has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 22 games this year and has walked away with the win 18 times (81.8%) in those games.

This season, the Aztecs have been victorious 13 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -245 or shorter on the moneyline.

Colorado State has won 41.7% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (5-7).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +198 or longer, the Rams have gone 2-5 (28.6%).

San Diego State has an implied victory probability of 71% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

San Diego State vs. Colorado State Head-to-Head Comparison

San Diego State's +238 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.4 points per game (97th in college basketball) while giving up 71.5 per contest (113th in college basketball).

San Diego State's leading scorer, Reese Dixon-Waters, is 529th in the country averaging 13.2 points per game.

Colorado State is outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game, with a +172 scoring differential overall. It puts up 76.5 points per game (161st in college basketball) and allows 71.1 per contest (104th in college basketball).

Brandon Rechsteiner is ranked 690th in college basketball with a team-leading 12.1 points per game.

The Aztecs grab 32.3 rebounds per game (155th in college basketball) while conceding 30.6 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 1.7 boards per game.

Miles Byrd averages 4.5 rebounds per game (ranking 801st in college basketball) to lead the Aztecs.

The Rams rank 310th in college basketball at 29.3 rebounds per game. That's 2.2 more than the 27.1 their opponents average.

Carey Booth averages 5.7 rebounds per game (363rd in college basketball) to lead the Rams.

San Diego State ranks 110th in college basketball with 100.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 61st in college basketball defensively with 90.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Rams average 107.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (17th in college basketball), and give up 99.8 points per 100 possessions (305th in college basketball).

