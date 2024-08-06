2024 San Diego State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

The San Diego State Aztecs own a record of 1-1 in 2024. For the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

San Diego State 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Texas A&M-Commerce Aug. 31 W 45-14 - - 2 Oregon State Sept. 7 L 21-0 Beavers (-5.5) 53.5 3 @ California Sept. 14 - Golden Bears (-18.5) 49.5 5 @ Central Michigan Sept. 28 - - - 6 Hawaii Oct. 5 - - - 7 @ Wyoming Oct. 12 - - - 9 Washington State Oct. 26 - - - View Full Table

San Diego State Last Game

The Aztecs went head to head against the Oregon State Beavers in their most recent game, losing 21-0. Danny O'Neil threw for 107 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions on 11-of-24 passing (45.8%) for the Aztecs in that game versus the Beavers. On the ground, Marquez Cooper rushed for 53 yards on 13 carries (4.1 yards per carry), adding two receptions for 19 yards. In the receiving game, Louis Brown had 45 yards on two catches (22.5 per reception) in that game.

San Diego State Betting Insights

San Diego State has not been the moneyline favorite so far this season.

