Sam LaPorta Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

Detroit Lions TE Sam LaPorta will take on the eighth-ranked passing defense of the Minnesota Vikings (188 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more information on LaPorta, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, scroll down before his upcoming matchup against the Vikings.

Sam LaPorta Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.5

6.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 42.55

42.55 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.37

Projections provided by numberFire

LaPorta Fantasy Performance

LaPorta is currently the 13th-ranked fantasy player at his position (155th overall), putting up 45.9 total fantasy points (6.6 per game).

In his last three games, LaPorta has put up 28.2 fantasy points (9.4 per game), as he's turned 15 targets into 13 catches for 162 yards and two TDs.

LaPorta has posted 35.4 fantasy points (7.1 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 23 targets into 20 catches for 234 yards and two TDs.

The peak of LaPorta's fantasy season was a Week 5 outburst versus the Cincinnati Bengals, a game when he came through with five catches and 92 receiving yards with one touchdown (15.2 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Sam LaPorta delivered his worst fantasy point total of the campaign (1.5 points) in Week 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, hauling in three balls for 15 yards.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has conceded over 300 yards passing to only one player this season.

The Vikings have allowed at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this year.

Minnesota has allowed three players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

Two players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Vikings this season.

Minnesota has given up more than 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Vikings have given up a touchdown reception by 10 players this year.

Minnesota has allowed two or more receiving TDs to only one player this season.

The Vikings have allowed three players to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of four players have run for at least one touchdown against Minnesota this season.

The Vikings have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to just one player this year.

