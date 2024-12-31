Sam LaPorta Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

In Week 18 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), tight end Sam LaPorta and the Detroit Lions will face the Minnesota Vikings, who have the 28th-ranked passing defense in the league (243.6 yards allowed per game).

Considering LaPorta for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Vikings? We've got stats and info for you below.

LaPorta vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.0

10.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 51.52

51.52 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.43

Projections provided by numberFire

LaPorta Fantasy Performance

With 108.3 fantasy points in 2024 (7.2 per game), LaPorta is the seventh-ranked player at the TE position and 124th among all players.

In his last three games, LaPorta has tallied 218 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 17 catches (25 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 33.8 (11.3 per game) during that stretch.

LaPorta has totaled 278 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 25 catches (38 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 51.8 (10.4 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of LaPorta's season as a fantasy producer came against the Chicago Bears in Week 13, as he tallied 12.6 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Sam LaPorta delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the campaign (1.3 points) in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, hauling in two balls for 13 yards.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Five players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Minnesota this season.

The Vikings have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Minnesota has allowed six players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Vikings have allowed three players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this season.

Minnesota has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to eight players this year.

A total of 21 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to two players this year.

The Vikings have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to two players this year.

A total of eight players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Minnesota this season.

The Vikings have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

