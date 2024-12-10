Sam LaPorta Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bills

Tight end Sam LaPorta has a matchup versus the ninth-ranked pass defense in the league (208.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, when his Detroit Lions take on the Buffalo Bills, Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

LaPorta vs. Bills Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills

Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.6

6.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.8

8.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 44.74

44.74 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

LaPorta Fantasy Performance

LaPorta is currently the 13th-ranked fantasy player at his position (159th overall), putting up 74.5 total fantasy points (6.2 per game).

In his last three games, LaPorta has hauled in 11 balls (on 19 targets) for 79 yards and two touchdowns, good for 19.9 fantasy points (6.6 per game).

LaPorta has accumulated 35.3 total fantasy points (7.1 per game) in his last five games, reeling in 16 balls (on 28 targets) for 173 yards and three touchdowns.

The peak of LaPorta's fantasy season was a Week 13 outburst against the Chicago Bears, when he posted 12.6 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Sam LaPorta stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, grabbing two passes on three targets for 13 yards (1.3 fantasy points).

Bills Defensive Performance

Two players have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Buffalo this year.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Bills this year.

Buffalo has given up two or more passing TDs to six opposing QBs this year.

The Bills have allowed one player to pass for three or more TDs in a game this season.

A total of three players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Buffalo this year.

The Bills have allowed 17 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Buffalo this year.

The Bills have allowed three players to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Buffalo has allowed at least one rushing TD to nine players this season.

The Bills have allowed at least two rushing TDs to one player this year.

