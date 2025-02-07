Sam F. Davis Stakes Betting and Contenders Preview

Since 1981, the Sam F. Davis race at the Tampa Bay Downs track in Oldsmar, Florida, has been a key event on the road to the Kentucky Derby. This G3 race showcases top-tier American Thoroughbreds, with 3-year-old horses competing over a distance of 1 1⁄16 miles on dirt track. The Sam F. Davis Stakes is held annually in February, and the 2025 edition is expected to be a standout event.

The Sam F. Davis Stakes achieved Grade 3 status in 2009, following the success of winners like General Quarters, elevating the race on the national stage. During the 2010s, ten race horses, including Belmont Stakes champion Tapwrit and runner-up Destin, used the Sam F. Davis as a pivotal step toward competing in that year’s Kentucky Derby.

Since 2004, the race's purse has been set at $250,000, attracting some impressive contenders. In just two decades, the Sam F. Davis has produced three Kentucky Derby starters, solidifying its reputation as a springboard for promising talent.

Notable past champions include Andromeda’s Hero, who placed second in the Belmont Stakes (G1) in 2005, and Bluegrass Cat, the 2006 winner who claimed the runner-up position in the Kentucky Derby. The 2007 victor, Any Given Saturday, also made waves by winning the Haskell Invitational (G1).

2025 Sam F. Davis Information

Race Date: February 8th, 2025

February 8th, 2025 Track: Tampa Bay Downs, Tampa, Florida

Tampa Bay Downs, Tampa, Florida Post Time: 06:14 PM ET

Distance: 1 1⁄16 miles

1 1⁄16 miles Age: 3-year-olds

3-year-olds Where to Watch: FanDuel TV

FanDuel TV Where to Bet: TVG.com and FanDuel Racing

Sam F. Davis Stakes Odds

This is the field for the 2025 Sam F. Davis stakes taking place February 8th, 2025 at the Tampa Bay Downs. The grid is organized by post position and includes odds as well as trainers and jockeys.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Camp Hale Ian R. Wilkes Brian J. Hernandez, Jr. 20-1 2 Treaty Of Rome Chad C. Brown Dylan Davis 6-1 3 John Hancock Brad H. Cox Flavien Prat 3-1 4 Dr Ruben M Doug F. O’Neill Junior Alvarado 12-1 5 Gateskeeper S. Jade Cunningham David Cohen 30-1 6 Owen Almighty Brian A. Lynch Irad Ortiz, Jr. 2-1 7 Poster Eoin G. Harty Antonio A. Gallardo 4-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Sam F. Davis Contenders

Camp Hale (20-1): This Ian Wilkes trainee has seen three starts and three second-place finishes since his introduction, most recently in January. Treaty Of Rome (6-1): He recently saw a second-place finish in the Mucho Macho Man Stakes, narrowly losing to Guns Loaded in the last few seconds of the race. John Hancock (3-1): This newcomer, trained by Brad Cox and sired by Constitution, had only raced once before, at Tampa Bay Downs, and was able to eke out a victory. So, there’s a distinct possibility that he could repeat that performance here, so he’ll be worth keeping an eye on. Dr Ruben M (12-1): This Doug O’Neill trainee saw a lot of acting in 2024 and has won twice—both times at Santa Anita. So, we’ll have to watch to see if he can repeat his success at Tampa Bay. Gateskeeper (30-1): He has raced twice before, both times at Oaklawn Park, coming in at second and third. We’ll have to see if he can impress on Saturday. Owen Almighty (2-1): This Brian A. Lynch trainee raced on Tampa Bay Downs dirt recently at the Pasco, but only came in 5th. He’s a longshot, but perhaps he can surprise this time around. Poster (4-1): In the past year, Poster has been one to keep an eye on. This Eoin Harty trainee has raced three times, and one each time, with a stakes win at the 2024 Remsen (G2). He’s only won on dirt once, but if the conditions are favorable, he could easily take it. Naughty Rascal (6-1): He is easily another one to watch, having three listed stakes wins, at the 2025 Pasco, 2024 Armed Forces, and the 2024 Proud Man. He’s also seen a lot of success on dirt, making him easily a top contender for Saturday. Smoken Boy (20-1): He raced well in three races in the mud, including the Clasico Agustin Mercado Reveron in Puerto Rico. He will probably be a long-shot, but keep your eyes on the forecast for Saturday, if there’s rain, he may impress. Very Bold (20-1): Another Eion Harty trainer, Very Bold had a busy 2024, even winning an ungraded race at Churchill Downs and coming in second to Naughty Rascal in the Pasco.

Sam F. Davis Past Winners and Performances

In last year’s Sam F. Davis Stakes, the standout winner was No More Time, skillfully ridden by jockey Paco Lopez. The previous winner in 2023 was Litigate, who claimed victory, following in the footsteps of Classic Causeway. Litigate, then a 4-year-old colt, raced between 2022 and 2023. Born to the renowned sire Blame and the Mineshaft mare Salsa Diavola, Litigate's pedigree is steeped in racing excellence. Trained by Todd Pletcher, he represented Centennial Farms with distinction. Bred in Kentucky by Nursery Place, Donaldson & Broadbent, Litigate achieved memorable wins at Aqueduct, Gulfstream Park, and Tampa Bay Downs, solidifying his reputation.

The 2022 champion, Classic Causeway, delivered a remarkable performance with the fastest time of 1:42.80. This 5-year-old colt, who raced from 2021 to 2023, boasts an impressive lineage as the progeny of Giant's Causeway and the Thunder Gulch mare Private World. Classic Causeway competed on behalf of Kentucky West Racing LLC and Cooper, Clarke M., proudly representing his Kentucky roots at the Tampa Bay Downs.

The 2021 victor, Candy Man Rocket, continues to race as a 6-year-old under the guidance of trainer William Mott. Representing Frank Fletcher Racing Operations, Inc., he was bred in Kentucky by R. S. Evans. Candy Man Rocket has displayed his talents across major tracks such as Aqueduct, Belmont Park, Churchill Downs, Gulfstream Park, Oaklawn Park, and Tampa Bay Downs. Among his many achievements are significant wins at Belmont Park, Gulfstream Park, and Tampa Bay Downs, further underscoring his prowess on the track.

Sam F. Davis History

The Sam F. Davis Stakes, named in honor of the former president of the Tampa Bay Downs racetrack, is a relatively new event that has quickly gained notoriety on the road to the Kentucky Derby. First held in 1981, this G3 race took nearly two decades to achieve the widespread recognition it enjoys today; now it stands as one of the most prominent pre-Kentucky Derby races.

In 2004, the Sam F. Davis Stakes added to its purse, offering a six-figure payout and attracting a higher caliber of competitors. Previously, the race had a modest $25,000 purse, which limited its ability to draw top talent. As a result, the first 20 years of the event produced only three Kentucky Derby starters. However, the increased prize money to 250,000 brought more notable contenders to the track, elevating its prestige.

The race has a strong history of producing quality champions. Andromeda's Hero, the 2005 winner, went on to place second in the Belmont Stakes (G1). In 2006, Bluegrass Cat claimed the runner-up spot in the Kentucky Derby, while the 2007 champion, Any Given Saturday, secured victory in the Haskell Invitational (G1). The consistent caliber of its winners earned the Sam F. Davis Stakes its Grade 3 status in 2009.

During the 2010s, the Sam F. Davis Stakes became a stepping stone for competitors looking for a spot in the Kentucky Derby. Among them were Tapwrit, who finished second in 2017, and Destin, who won the race in 2016. Both horses went on to finish first and second, respectively, in the Belmont Stakes.

By 2012, the Sam F. Davis purse was raised to $250,000, and in 2017, the event became part of the official Road to the Kentucky Derby schedule. This addition awarded the winner 10 qualification points, further amplifying the race’s importance.

Sam F. Davis Stakes FAQ

Q: When is the Sam F. Davis Stakes?

A: The Sam F. Davis Stakes happens on Saturday, February 8th.

Q: Where is The Sam F. Davis Stakes?

A: Tampa Bay Downs racetrack in Oldsmar, Florida.

Q: Which Trainer Has The Most Wins in the Sam F. Davis Stakes?

A: Todd A. Pletcher has the most wins, with 7 (2006, 2007, 2010, 2011, 2014, 2016, 2023).

Q: Who Is the Sam F. Davis Stakes Best Jockey?

A: John R. Velazquez (2006, 2007, 2010, 2016) with 4 wins

Q: Who Won the 2024 Sam F. Davis Stakes?

A: No More Time won the 2024 Sam F. Davis with a time of 1:43.26, followed by Agate Road, and West Saratoga.

