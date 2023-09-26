Saints vs Buccaneers Prediction, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 4 - October 1

NFL action on Sunday includes the New Orleans Saints facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Saints vs Buccaneers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Saints win (65.4%)

Saints vs Buccaneers Point Spread

The Saints are 3.5-point favorites against the Buccaneers. The Saints are -115 to cover the spread, while the Buccaneers are -105 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Saints vs Buccaneers Over/Under

A combined point total of 40.5 has been set for Saints-Buccaneers on October 1, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Saints vs Buccaneers Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a +176 underdog on the moneyline, while New Orleans is a -210 favorite on the road.

Saints vs Buccaneers Betting Trends

New Orleans hasn't won a game against the spread this year.

Not one of the Saints' three games has gone over the point total this season.

The Buccaneers have posted two wins against the spread this season.

Tampa Bay has one win ATS (1-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this season.

The Buccaneers have had one game (out of three) hit the over this season.

Saints vs Buccaneers Odds & Spread

