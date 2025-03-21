Saint Mary's (CA) vs Vanderbilt Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 10th-seeded Vanderbilt Commodores (20-12) play against the No. 7 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (28-5) on Friday at Rocket Arena. The contest tips off at 3:15 p.m. ET, on truTV.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Vanderbilt Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 21, 2025

Friday, March 21, 2025 Game time: 3:15 p.m. ET

3:15 p.m. ET TV channel: truTV

truTV Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Arena: Rocket Arena

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Vanderbilt Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Saint Mary's (CA) win (74.4%)

Before you bet on Friday's Saint Mary's (CA)-Vanderbilt spread (Saint Mary's (CA) -4.5) or total (135.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Vanderbilt: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Saint Mary's (CA) has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Vanderbilt has put together a 19-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Saint Mary's (CA) covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 42.3% of the time. That's less often than Vanderbilt covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (44.4%).

The Gaels have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered six times in 16 games at home, and they've covered seven times in 10 games on the road.

Against the spread, the Commodores have been better at home (11-6-0) than away (5-5-0).

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Vanderbilt: Moneyline Betting Stats

Saint Mary's (CA) has come away with 24 wins in the 28 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Gaels have a mark of 23-3 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -182 or better on the moneyline.

Vanderbilt has been the moneyline underdog 14 total times this season. Vanderbilt has gone 5-9 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +150 or longer, the Commodores have a 2-7 record (winning just 22.2% of their games).

Saint Mary's (CA) has an implied victory probability of 64.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Vanderbilt Head-to-Head Comparison

Saint Mary's (CA) has a +424 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.8 points per game. It is putting up 73.5 points per game to rank 190th in college basketball and is giving up 60.7 per contest to rank fifth in college basketball.

Augustas Marciulionis paces Saint Mary's (CA), putting up 14.2 points per game (356th in the country).

Vanderbilt puts up 79.6 points per game (48th in college basketball) while giving up 74.8 per contest (263rd in college basketball). It has a +155 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 4.8 points per game.

Jason Edwards leads Vanderbilt, recording 17.1 points per game (106th in college basketball).

The Gaels prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 10.7 boards. They are pulling down 36.5 rebounds per game (10th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 25.8 per outing.

Paulius Murauskas' eight rebounds per game lead the Gaels and rank 61st in college basketball play.

The 31.4 rebounds per game the Commodores accumulate rank 209th in the country. Their opponents record 31.7.

Devin's 7.9 rebounds per game lead the Commodores and rank 68th in the country.

Saint Mary's (CA) records 99.9 points per 100 possessions (81st in college basketball), while giving up 82.4 points per 100 possessions (fourth in college basketball).

The Commodores average 100.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (60th in college basketball), and allow 94.7 points per 100 possessions (215th in college basketball).

