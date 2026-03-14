Saint Louis vs Dayton College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for A-10 Tournament

The No. 1 seed Saint Louis Billikens (28-4, 15-3 A-10) will hit the court in the A-10 tournament against the No. 4 seed Dayton Flyers (22-10, 12-6 A-10), Saturday at 1 p.m. ET live on CBS Sports Network.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Saint Louis vs. Dayton Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 14, 2026

Saturday, March 14, 2026 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Saint Louis vs. Dayton Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Saint Louis win (74.2%)

Saint Louis is a 5.5-point favorite against Dayton on Saturday and the over/under has been set at 149.5 points. Here are some betting trends and insights if you plan to place a wager on the matchup.

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Saint Louis vs. Dayton: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Saint Louis has covered 17 times in 31 games with a spread this season.

Dayton has compiled a 14-18-0 ATS record so far this year.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Dayton is 2-4 against the spread compared to the 16-11 ATS record Saint Louis puts up as a 5.5-point favorite.

At home, the Billikens own a better record against the spread (13-5-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (4-6-0).

This season, the Flyers are 8-9-0 at home against the spread (.471 winning percentage). On the road, they are 4-7-0 ATS (.364).

Saint Louis has 10 wins against the spread in 19 conference games this season.

Dayton's A-10 record against the spread is 8-11-0.

Saint Louis vs. Dayton: Moneyline Betting Stats

Saint Louis has won in 25, or 86.2%, of the 29 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Billikens have come away with a win 24 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -225 or better on the moneyline.

Dayton has been the underdog on the moneyline nine total times this season. Dayton has finished 4-5 in those games.

The Flyers are 1-5 (winning just 16.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +184 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Saint Louis has a 69.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Saint Louis vs. Dayton Head-to-Head Comparison

Saint Louis outscores opponents by 18.3 points per game (scoring 87.8 per game to rank 10th in college basketball while allowing 69.5 per outing to rank 61st in college basketball) and has a +586 scoring differential overall.

Robbie Avila leads Saint Louis, recording 12.9 points per game (569th in the country).

Dayton is outscoring opponents by five points per game, with a +159 scoring differential overall. It puts up 74.9 points per game (205th in college basketball) and gives up 69.9 per contest (69th in college basketball).

Javon Bennett is ranked 202nd in college basketball with a team-high 16.3 points per game.

The Billikens win the rebound battle by 7.4 boards on average. They record 36.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 20th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 29.4 per contest.

Dion Brown is 391st in college basketball play with 5.6 rebounds per game to lead the Billikens.

The Flyers pull down 30.2 rebounds per game (275th in college basketball), compared to the 30.9 of their opponents.

Amael L'Etang averages six rebounds per game (289th in college basketball) to lead the Flyers.

Saint Louis ranks 11th in college basketball with 109 points scored per 100 possessions, and 18th in college basketball defensively with 86.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Flyers' 98.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 161st in college basketball, and the 91.9 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 92nd in college basketball.

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