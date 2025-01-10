FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Sabres vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Buffalo Sabres versus the Seattle Kraken is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

Sabres vs Kraken Game Info

  • Buffalo Sabres (16-21-5) vs. Seattle Kraken (17-22-3)
  • Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Sabres (-134)Kraken (+112)5.5Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kraken win (51.1%)

Sabres vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Sabres are favored by 1.5 goals (+180 to cover). Seattle, the underdog, is -225.

Sabres vs Kraken Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Sabres-Kraken matchup on January 11, with the over available at -128 and the under at +104.

Sabres vs Kraken Moneyline

  • Buffalo is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +112 underdog on the road.

