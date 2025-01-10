NHL
Sabres vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11
The Buffalo Sabres versus the Seattle Kraken is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.
Sabres vs Kraken Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (16-21-5) vs. Seattle Kraken (17-22-3)
- Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Sabres vs Kraken Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sabres (-134)
|Kraken (+112)
|5.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kraken win (51.1%)
Sabres vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Sabres are favored by 1.5 goals (+180 to cover). Seattle, the underdog, is -225.
Sabres vs Kraken Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Sabres-Kraken matchup on January 11, with the over available at -128 and the under at +104.
Sabres vs Kraken Moneyline
- Buffalo is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +112 underdog on the road.