Sabres vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2

The Buffalo Sabres will take on the Montreal Canadiens in NHL action on Friday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Sabres vs Canadiens Game Info

Buffalo Sabres (50-23-9) vs. Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10)

Date: Friday, May 8, 2026

Friday, May 8, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: TNT

Sabres vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sabres (-134) Canadiens (+112) 5.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sabres win (50.4%)

Sabres vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canadiens are -220 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +176.

Sabres vs Canadiens Over/Under

The Sabres-Canadiens game on May 8 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -124 and the under is +102.

Sabres vs Canadiens Moneyline

Montreal is a +112 underdog on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -134 favorite at home.

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