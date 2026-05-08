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Sabres vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Sabres vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2

The Buffalo Sabres will take on the Montreal Canadiens in NHL action on Friday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Sabres vs Canadiens Game Info

  • Buffalo Sabres (50-23-9) vs. Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10)
  • Date: Friday, May 8, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: TNT

Sabres vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Sabres (-134)Canadiens (+112)5.5Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Sabres win (50.4%)

Sabres vs Canadiens Puck Line

  • The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canadiens are -220 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +176.

Sabres vs Canadiens Over/Under

  • The Sabres-Canadiens game on May 8 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -124 and the under is +102.

Sabres vs Canadiens Moneyline

  • Montreal is a +112 underdog on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -134 favorite at home.

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