NHL
Sabres vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9
In NHL action on Thursday, the Buffalo Sabres take on the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Sabres vs Blue Jackets Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (48-23-8) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (39-27-12)
- Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Sabres vs Blue Jackets Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sabres (-132)
|Blue Jackets (+110)
|6.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Sabres win (58%)
Sabres vs Blue Jackets Puck Line
- The Blue Jackets are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blue Jackets are -230 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +184.
Sabres vs Blue Jackets Over/Under
- The over/under for Sabres-Blue Jackets on April 9 is 6.5. The over is +102, and the under is -124.
Sabres vs Blue Jackets Moneyline
- Columbus is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -132 favorite at home.