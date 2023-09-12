Ryan Tannehill Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chargers
Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans will play the Los Angeles Chargers -- whose passing defense was ranked seventh in the league last year (200.4 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Is Tannehill a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Chargers? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.
Tannehill vs. Chargers Game Info
- Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- Game Day: September 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Projected Fantasy Points: 14.98
- Projected Passing Yards: 226.65
- Projected Passing TDs: 1.27
- Projected Rushing Yards: 15.89
- Projected Rushing TDs: 0.17
Projections provided by numberFire
Tannehill 2022 Fantasy Performance
- Tannehill was 25th at his position, and 53rd overall, with 161.2 fantasy points (13.4 per game) last year.
- Tannehill accumulated 2.4 fantasy points in his one game this season. He connected on 16 of 34 passes for 198 yards, throwing for zero touchdowns with three interceptions.
- Tannehill accumulated 19.4 fantasy points -- 19-of-36 (52.8%), 255 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs -- in his best game last season (Week 10 versus the Denver Broncos).
- In another good fantasy performance last year, Tannehill finished with 19.3 points -- 20-of-33 (60.6%), 266 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs in Week 1 versus the New York Giants.
- Tannehill ended up with 0.9 fantasy points -- 11-of-20 (55%), 117 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs -- in his worst game last season. That was in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills.
- In his second-worst fantasy performance of the season, Tannehill finished with 3.9 points -- 13-of-20 (65%), 132 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts.
Chargers Defensive Performance
- Los Angeles gave up more than 300 passing yards to one QB last year.
- 12 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Chargers last season.
- Against Los Angeles last season, nine players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.
- Versus the Chargers last year, three players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.
- Against Los Angeles last season, four players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.
- The Chargers allowed 20 players to reel in a TD pass against them last season.
- Looking at pass defense, Los Angeles allowed three players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.
- Looking at run D, the Chargers gave up more than 100 yards on the ground to 10 players last season.
- On the ground, Los Angeles allowed 14 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.
- Three players ran for multiple touchdowns in a game against the Chargers last year.
