Ryan Tannehill Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chargers

Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans will play the Los Angeles Chargers -- whose passing defense was ranked seventh in the league last year (200.4 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Tannehill a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Chargers? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Tannehill this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Tannehill vs. Chargers Game Info

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.98

14.98 Projected Passing Yards: 226.65

226.65 Projected Passing TDs: 1.27

1.27 Projected Rushing Yards: 15.89

15.89 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Tannehill 2022 Fantasy Performance

Tannehill was 25th at his position, and 53rd overall, with 161.2 fantasy points (13.4 per game) last year.

Tannehill accumulated 2.4 fantasy points in his one game this season. He connected on 16 of 34 passes for 198 yards, throwing for zero touchdowns with three interceptions.

Tannehill accumulated 19.4 fantasy points -- 19-of-36 (52.8%), 255 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs -- in his best game last season (Week 10 versus the Denver Broncos).

In another good fantasy performance last year, Tannehill finished with 19.3 points -- 20-of-33 (60.6%), 266 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs in Week 1 versus the New York Giants.

Tannehill ended up with 0.9 fantasy points -- 11-of-20 (55%), 117 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs -- in his worst game last season. That was in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills.

In his second-worst fantasy performance of the season, Tannehill finished with 3.9 points -- 13-of-20 (65%), 132 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts.

New FanDuel Sportsbook Users: Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

NFL Sunday Ticket Offer ends 9/18/23. No refunds. Terms and embargoes apply. $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, not YouTube TV. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Commercial Use Excluded.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles gave up more than 300 passing yards to one QB last year.

12 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Chargers last season.

Against Los Angeles last season, nine players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Chargers last year, three players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Against Los Angeles last season, four players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Chargers allowed 20 players to reel in a TD pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Los Angeles allowed three players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run D, the Chargers gave up more than 100 yards on the ground to 10 players last season.

On the ground, Los Angeles allowed 14 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Three players ran for multiple touchdowns in a game against the Chargers last year.

Want more data and analysis on Ryan Tannehill? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.