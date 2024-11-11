Rutgers vs Saint Peter's Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 11

The Saint Peter's Peacocks (0-2) face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-0) at Jersey Mike's Arena on November 11, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Rutgers vs. Saint Peter's Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 11, 2024

Monday, November 11, 2024 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

B1G+ Location: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Arena: Jersey Mike's Arena

Rutgers vs. Saint Peter's Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rutgers win (84.1%)

Rutgers is a 15.5-point favorite against Saint Peter's on Monday and the over/under is set at 130.5 points. Keep reading for a few betting trends and insights to help you make an informed wager on the matchup.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Rutgers vs. Saint Peter's: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Rutgers covered 13 times in 31 matchups with a spread last season.

Saint Peter's went 20-11-0 ATS last season.

As a 15.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Saint Peter's was 1-2 against the spread compared to the 2-1 ATS record Rutgers put up as a 15.5-point favorite.

The Scarlet Knights owned a better record against the spread at home (9-7-0) than they did on the road (4-8-0) last season.

The Peacocks performed better against the spread away (10-5-0) than at home (7-5-0) last year.

Rutgers vs. Saint Peter's: Moneyline Betting Stats

Rutgers put together a 9-4 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 69.2% of those games).

The Scarlet Knights played as a moneyline favorite of -2500 or shorter in just two games last season, and they won both.

Last season, Saint Peter's won eight out of the 17 games, or 47.1%, in which it was the underdog.

Last season, the Peacocks were at least a +1100 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Rutgers has a 96.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Rutgers vs. Saint Peter's Head-to-Head Comparison

The Peacocks were 194th in college basketball at 31.8 rebounds per game. That was 2.0 more than the 29.8 their opponents average.

The Peacocks ranked 326th in college basketball with 87.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 23rd in college basketball defensively with 86.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!