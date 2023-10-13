Rutgers vs Michigan State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Rutgers Scarlet Knights facing the Michigan State Spartans.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NCAA football betting lines

Rutgers vs Michigan State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Rutgers: (-200) | Michigan State: (+164)

Rutgers: (-200) | Michigan State: (+164) Spread: Rutgers: -4.5 (-110) | Michigan State: +4.5 (-110)

Rutgers: -4.5 (-110) | Michigan State: +4.5 (-110) Total: 39.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rutgers vs Michigan State Betting Trends

Rutgers hasn't lost a game against the spread this year.

Against the spread as 4.5-point or better favorites, Rutgers is 3-0.

One of five Rutgers games have gone over the point total this year.

Michigan State's record against the spread in 2023 is 3-2-0.

As a 4.5-point underdog or greater, Michigan State has one win ATS (1-2) this year.

Michigan State has played two games (out of five) which finished over the total this year.

Rutgers vs Michigan State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Scarlet Knights win (73.5%)

Rutgers vs Michigan State Point Spread

Michigan State is an underdog by 4.5 points against Rutgers. Michigan State is -110 to cover the spread, and Rutgers is -110.

Rutgers vs Michigan State Over/Under

The over/under for Rutgers-Michigan State on October 14 is 39.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Rutgers vs Michigan State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rutgers-Michigan State, Rutgers is the favorite at -200, and Michigan State is +164.

Rutgers vs. Michigan State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Rutgers 27.8 69 14.7 14 41.7 2 6 Michigan State 21.6 120 23.8 43 46.5 4 5

