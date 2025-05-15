FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 15

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Thursday's MLB Strikeout Props - May 15

Will Hunter Brown strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Bryse Wilson exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 15, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles

  • Chris Paddack (Twins): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +126) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
  • Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds

  • Nicholas Martínez (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
  • Bryse Wilson (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 1.2 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers

  • Hunter Brown (Astros): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 7.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
  • Jacob deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -126) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves

  • AJ Smith-Shawver (Braves): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • Trevor Williams (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -164, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays

  • Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
  • Zack Littell (Rays): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Osvaldo Bido (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -174) | 2025 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
  • Matt Sauer (Dodgers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

