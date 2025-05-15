Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 15

Will Hunter Brown strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Bryse Wilson exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 15, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles

Chris Paddack (Twins): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +126) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds

Nicholas Martínez (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Bryse Wilson (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 1.2 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers

Hunter Brown (Astros): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 7.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Jacob deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -126) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves

AJ Smith-Shawver (Braves): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Trevor Williams (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -164, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Zack Littell (Rays): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers