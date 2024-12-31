Russell Wilson Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bengals

Quarterback Russell Wilson faces a matchup versus the 24th-ranked passing defense in the league (230 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, when his Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Is Wilson a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Bengals? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Wilson vs. Bengals Game Info

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Day: January 4, 2025

January 4, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.1

17.1 Projected Passing Yards: 222.91

222.91 Projected Passing TDs: 1.55

1.55 Projected Rushing Yards: 26.90

26.90 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Wilson Fantasy Performance

Wilson has piled up 161.3 fantasy points in 2024 (16.1 per game), which ranks him 24th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 51 player in fantasy football.

Through his last three games, Wilson has completed 59-of-92 passes for 550 yards, with three passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 41.5 total fantasy points (13.8 per game). With his legs, he's added 95 rushing yards on 13 attempts with one TD.

Wilson has accumulated 1,122 passing yards (103-of-156) with eight TDs and three picks in his last five games, leading to 84.4 fantasy points (16.9 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 115 yards rushing on 22 carries with one touchdown.

The high point of Wilson's fantasy season so far was Week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he completed 76.3% of his throws for 414 yards and three touchdowns with one interception on his way to 26.9 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Russell Wilson delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the campaign (6.3 points) in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens, throwing for 205 yards and zero touchdowns with one pick.

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has allowed two players to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Bengals have given up at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this year.

Cincinnati has allowed 10 players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Bengals have allowed four players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Cincinnati has given up over 100 yards receiving to six players this season.

A total of 27 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Bengals this season.

Cincinnati has given up at least two receiving TDs to two players this season.

The Bengals have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to four players this season.

Cincinnati has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 16 players this season.

The Bengals have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

