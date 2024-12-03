Russell Wilson Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Browns

Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the Cleveland Browns and their 20th-ranked passing defense (221 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Considering Wilson for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Browns? We've got stats and information for you below.

Wilson vs. Browns Game Info

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.3

16.3 Projected Passing Yards: 219.28

219.28 Projected Passing TDs: 1.49

1.49 Projected Rushing Yards: 21.71

21.71 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Wilson Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Wilson is currently the 31st-ranked player in fantasy (84th overall), with 103.8 total fantasy points (17.3 per game).

During his last three games, Wilson has piled up 889 passing yards (73-of-102) for four passing TDs with two picks, leading to 47 fantasy points (15.7 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 14 yards rushing on 10 carries.

Wilson has completed 107-of-158 throws for 1,362 yards, with eight touchdowns and three interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 78.9 total fantasy points (15.8 per game). With his legs, he's added 24 rushing yards on 17 attempts.

The peak of Wilson's fantasy campaign was last week's performance versus the Cincinnati Bengals, a game where he went off for 414 passing yards and three touchdowns with one pick (for 26.9 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Russell Wilson disappointed his fantasy managers against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11, when he mustered only 6.3 fantasy points -- 23-of-36 (63.9%), 205 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT. It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland has not allowed a player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Browns have given up at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this year.

Cleveland has given up at least two TD passes to six opposing QBs this season.

The Browns have not allowed more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

Cleveland has given up over 100 yards receiving to six players this year.

A total of 15 players have caught a TD pass versus the Browns this year.

Cleveland has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Browns have allowed one player to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Cleveland has given up at least one rushing TD to 13 players this season.

A total of Three players have run for more than one TD versus the Browns this year.

