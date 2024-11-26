Russell Wilson Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bengals

Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Cincinnati Bengals and their 23rd-ranked pass defense (225.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Wilson worth considering for his upcoming matchup against the Bengals? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right decision.

Thinking about playing Wilson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Wilson vs. Bengals Game Info

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.5

15.5 Projected Passing Yards: 220.75

220.75 Projected Passing TDs: 1.38

1.38 Projected Rushing Yards: 19.31

19.31 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Wilson Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Wilson is currently the 31st-ranked fantasy player (124th overall), posting 76.9 total fantasy points (15.4 per game).

Through his last three games, Wilson has completed 58-of-92 throws for 670 yards, with four passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 38.2 total fantasy points (12.7 per game). With his legs, he's added 14 rushing yards on 11 attempts.

The highlight of Wilson's fantasy season so far was Week 7 against the New York Jets, when he completed 55.2% of his passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions on his way to 24.9 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Russell Wilson delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the campaign (6.3 points) in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens, passing for 205 yards and zero touchdowns with one pick.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has conceded over 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Bengals have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Cincinnati this season.

The Bengals have allowed three or more passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

A total of five players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Cincinnati this year.

A total of 18 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Bengals this year.

Cincinnati has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to one player this season.

Three players have collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Bengals this year.

Cincinnati has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 12 players this season.

The Bengals have allowed at least two rushing TDs to two players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Russell Wilson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.