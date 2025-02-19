Run It Back: Wednesday, February 19th, 2025

Run It Back is officially here for a third season with Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, and Lou Williams!

On this episode, the crew sits down with Kenny Beecham, co-founder of Enjoy Basketball and host of the Small Ball Podcast.

He shares his thoughts on several topics, including what he would change about the All-Star Weekend format, Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla's suggestion that the league should eliminate halftime, and Draymond Green's claim that the Golden State Warriors can win a championship this season.

The crew also reacts to rumors about Ja Morant potentially being traded this summer.

Check out the full episode below:

Run It Back airs Monday - Friday on FanDuel TV from 10 to 11 a.m. Eastern. Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, and Lou Williams discuss the day's biggest NBA games, match-ups, and most talked about storylines from around the league. Each episode will be posted after the fact on FanDuel's YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Get the latest from Run It Back on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!