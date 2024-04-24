Run It Back: Wednesday, April 24th, 2024

In today’s episode, the crew discusses the Dallas Mavericks’ win over the Los Angeles Clippers, the Minnesota Timberwolves taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, and the Indiana Pacers evening up the series versus the Milwaukee Bucks.

Then, NBA insider Shams Charania reports on the Charlotte Hornets interviewing former NBA player J.J. Redick for their head coaching position.

After that, Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams give their picks for the most underrated player in the league, least favorite arena to play in, favorite non-NBA athlete and more.

Finally, the crew shares the key for the Miami Heat to beat the Boston Celtics and the New Orleans Pelicans to pull out the victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Run It Back airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 10 a.m. to Noon Eastern. Michelle Beadle, Shams Charania, and former NBA stars Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams discuss the day's biggest NBA games, match-ups, and most talked about storylines from around the league.

